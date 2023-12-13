After Notre Dame football’s defense received a boost on Sunday with Howard Cross III’s decision to return for 2024, the Irish Irish got more good news from a defensive veteran on Wednesday.

Linebacker Jack Kiser announced on his Twitter/X account that he plans to use his sixth season of eligibility and return to head coach Marcus Freeman’s squad next season.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Kiser was a starter for the Irish this season and totaled 59 tackles, including 40 solo. He also had two pass breakups and one interception.

Kiser made up an experienced position group for defensive coordinator Al Golden alongside Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand, both of whom have accepted NFL Draft All-Star Game invitations. Liufau has officially declared for the draft and will not play in the Sun Bowl against No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29.

