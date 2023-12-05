It has been quite the week since the last Inside ND Sports podcast.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has been fired and an expected replacement has been identified in Wisconsin’s Mike Brown.

Ten active Notre Dame football players have entered the transfer portal. The Irish have already added a transfer portal commitment from Arizona State nickelback Jordan Clark. More big-time visitors, including Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, are expected on campus this week.

The ACC bowl assignments went bonkers and Notre Dame ended up in the Sun Bowl. Xavier Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and as Tyler James predicted, more news happened between the time of the recording and the release of the episode.

James and Eric Hansen tapped WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss the latest Irish happenings. The topics included the decision to fire Stuckey, turnover at the wide receiver position, an evaluation of ND's offensive issues, the potential of bringing in Leonard, the program progress under head coach Marcus Freeman, how the Irish should feel about landing in the Sun Bowl, his background as a Notre Dame graduate and student manager and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (40:06).

