Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Xavier Watts is the best defensive player in college football.
That's how the Football Writers Association of America voted in naming Watts the 2023 winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. The Notre Dame senior safety was presented the award Monday in a ceremony hosted by the Charlotte Touchdown Club in North Carolina.
Watts, in his first full season as a starter, became a star in Notre Dame’s defense this year after he intercepted USC quarterback Caleb Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the 48-20 victory over the Trojans on Oct. 14. Watts intercepted two more passes in the next three games to push his season total to seven, which still leads all FBS players.
Watts did more than intercept passes for the Irish. He tallied 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four pass breakups. He played a key role in Notre Dame’s No. 1 team passing efficiency defense ranking (94.91). The Irish are ranked No. 4 in passing yards allowed (154.2 per game), No. 8 in scoring defense (16.6 points per game) and No. 8 in total defense (282.9 yards per game).
The 6-foot, 204-pound Watts didn't know much about the trophy's namesake prior to winning the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week twice during the season. He was honored for his performances against USC and Pittsburgh.
Watts won year-long award ahead of four other finalists: Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.
Watts, who still has one season of college eligibility remaining, has not made known his plans for next season. However, he did opt to not partake in the Senior Day ceremony prior to Notre Dame's last home game this season.
Head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that he wants to let Notre Dame's players announce publicly if they're planning to sit out No. 16 Notre Dame's Sun Bowl meeting with No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29 in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Notre Dame signed Watts as a three-star recruit of Omaha (Neb.) Burke. Rivals ranked him as the No. 90 wide receiver in the 2020 class.
He started his Notre Dame career at wide receiver, but he switched over to defense as a sophomore with a move to rover linebacker preceding his permanent move to safety. Turns out Notre Dame's coaching staff and Watts made the right decision.
Watts became the second Notre Dame player to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy since its creation in 1993. Linebacker Manti Te'o won it first in 2012.
