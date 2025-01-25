Watch: Recruits arrive for Notre Dame's January junior day for 2026 class

Watch recruits arrive for Notre Dame's Jan. 25 junior day for the 2026 class.
The recruits captured in this video are LB target Simeon Caldwell, WR target Connor Salmin, OG target Tyler Merrill, WR target Brayden Robinson, LB target Ja'Kobe Clapper, RB target Jonaz Walton and DT target Tiki Hola, OL commit Sullivan Garvin and Ben Nichols, and DE prospect Joey Quinn, DT prospect Dakota Dickson, OL prospect Evan Goodwin and CB prospect Nick Hankins Jr.
Several others visited Notre Dame but are not included in this video: WR target Kaydon Finley, QB commit Noah Grubbs, LB commit Thomas Davis Jr., DE prospect Ebenezer Ewetade and WR prospect Devin Fitzgerald.
Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Tyler Merrill