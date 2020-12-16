BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Jayden Thomas

Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas signed with the Fighting Irish football program this morning and also plans to play for Link Jarrett's baseball program. Thomas picked the Irish over Georgia, Michigan, Penn State.

The two-sport star has signed with the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Four-star talent, No. 47 wide receiver and No. 23 player in Georgia ESPN: Four-star talent, No. 221 overall recruit, No. 43 wide receiver and No. 23 player in Georgia

STATS

2020 stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns. Career stats: 108 receptions for 1,623 yards and 13 touchdowns ... Nine rushes for 117 yards and one score ... 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and three pass deflections.

NOTABLE

• Born on Oct. 18, 2002 • 2020 USA Today Atlanta Offensive Football Player of the Year finalist • 2019 Georgia All-Region 5-AAA first-team offense • 2019 Georgia Preseason Class AAA first-team offense • 2018 Georgia Class AAA honorable mention • Plans to play shortstop or outfield for Notre Dame baseball

OFFER SHEET

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech

2021 PROJECTION

Thomas is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“My family and I sat down and had a great talk. They asked me what’s the place for me, and I said Notre Dame. It can do it a lot for me academically, culturally, and on the baseball and football fields.” - Thomas

EXPERT TAKE

"The overall ability has always been there, but Jayden has been eager to learn from the beginning. The biggest growth has been in his route running. He has really improved in setting up his routes, getting in and out of breaks and just becoming a true student of the game. He is asking more questions now than ever, we watch more film together, and he has become more hungry for the mental side than the physical side. He knows the next level he will need to be advanced in the technique." - Pace Academy wide receiver coach and former Georgia Bulldogs' receiver Terrence Edwards

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS