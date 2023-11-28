Notre Dame OT Joe Alt makes cut to three finalists for Outland Trophy
It’s still not clear yet whether Joe Alt has played his final college football game, but the accolades continue to roll in for the Notre Dame junior left tackle and projected first-round draft choice.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-8, 322-pound former three-star high school prospect was named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best lineman on either side of the ball.
The other two finalists are Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe and Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. The winner of the 78th Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 8 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. EST.
Per Pro Football Focus, Alt is the second-ranked offensive tackle in the nation, having given up just one sack and four quarterback pressures among 368 pass blocking assignments this season.
Alt is the third Outland finalist in recent years that spent part of all of their careers being coached by retired O-line coaching icon Harry Hiestand. The others are 2020 finalist Liam Eichenberg and 2017 finalist Quenton Nelson.
Notre Dame’s most recent winner was a defensive end — Ross Browner, in 1976. Guard Bill Fischer (1948) and tackle George Connor (1946) are the other Notre Dame Outland winners.
The 16th-ranked Irish (9-3) find out their bowl destination and opponent on Sunday.
