It’s still not clear yet whether Joe Alt has played his final college football game, but the accolades continue to roll in for the Notre Dame junior left tackle and projected first-round draft choice.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-8, 322-pound former three-star high school prospect was named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best lineman on either side of the ball.

The other two finalists are Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe and Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. The winner of the 78th Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 8 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. EST.