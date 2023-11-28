Notre Dame grad senior linebacker JD Bertrand donates part of his scholarship check and NIL earnings to charity, and he visits the Ronald McDonald House before every home game.

And that’s only a sampling of the impact of Notre Dame football’s leading tackler the past three seasons is having off the field.

The Wuerffel Foundation has taken notice and on Tuesday named Bertrand one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, branded as college football’s premier award for community service.

The award is named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wueffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner, who “pivoted his success on the football field into a lifetime of service.”

Michigan running back Blake Corum and Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey are the other two finalists. The winner will be named on Dec. 8, live during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.