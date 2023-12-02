Notre Dame football isn't wasting any time in trying to add from the transfer portal. Following a week in which several Notre Dame players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal, the Irish are hosting Saturday a graduate transfer wide receiver who has already entered the portal. Kris Mitchell, who spent his last five seasons at Florida International, informed Inside ND Sports of his Notre Dame visit. He arrived on campus Saturday and will remain in town until Sunday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mitchell caught 64 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games this season for FIU. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Mitchell signed with FIU as a two-star recruit out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin in the 2019 class. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Notre Dame's need to add wide receivers to its roster for next season was made obvious this week with four players from the position entering the transfer portal: senior Chris Tyree, sophomore Tobias Merriweather and freshmen Rico Flores Jr. and Braylon James. Notre Dame's wide receiver position struggled throughout the season with no player reaching 30 catches. Flores led the group in receptions with 27 for 392 yards and one touchdown. Tyree led the position in receiving yards with 484 with three touchdown on 26 catches. Merriweather led all ND players in yards per catch with 20.3 from 14 catches for 284 yards with two touchdowns. James caught just one pass for 12 yards in a redshirt season by only playing in four games.