Notre Dame football hosts ASU graduate transfer nickelback Jordan Clark
Notre Dame is in the market for a nickelback from the transfer portal once again.
One year after taking nickelback Thomas Harper as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, the Irish are in pursuit of Arizona State nickelback Jordan Clark. The son of former NFL player Ryan Clark is visiting Notre Dame this weekend, a source confirmed Saturday with Inside ND Sports.
Jordan Clark, who announced his portal entry Thursday, graduated in the spring, which allowed him to enter the portal before the official opening for underclassmen Monday.
Clark led Arizona State in pass breakups with nine during the regular season. He started 10 games at nickelback and played in 11 with 50 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Clark has been a regular contributor for Arizona State’s defense in each of the past three seasons. He redshirted in 2019 and played in 2020, which makes him eligible for one more season of college football due to the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility relief.
Clark’s career at Arizona State included 139 tackles, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Harper started 10 games and played in 11 during Notre Dame’s regular season. In his final season of NCAA eligibility, Harper recorded 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Inside ND Sports previously reported FIU wide receiver Kris Mitchell is also visiting Notre Dame this weekend.
