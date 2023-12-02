Notre Dame is in the market for a nickelback from the transfer portal once again.

One year after taking nickelback Thomas Harper as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, the Irish are in pursuit of Arizona State nickelback Jordan Clark. The son of former NFL player Ryan Clark is visiting Notre Dame this weekend, a source confirmed Saturday with Inside ND Sports.

Jordan Clark, who announced his portal entry Thursday, graduated in the spring, which allowed him to enter the portal before the official opening for underclassmen Monday.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS