SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The 18-second clip shared on Notre Dame football's social media accounts showed sophomore-to-be cornerback Christian Gray breaking up four passes and intercepting another during the first six spring practices. The caption indicated that Gray "has been all over the field this spring." With the Irish losing starting cornerback Benjamin Morrison to a shoulder injury and reserve cornerback Clarence Lewis to the transfer portal in the last 10 days, Gray's field coverage has been true in more ways than one. "I'm just going out doing God's work," Gray said Wednesday after Notre Dame's seventh spring practice and first since a weeklong Easter break. "I know what I'm capable of and everything. I know people can tell me I'm doing great. I just really focus on progression and growing more and sharing the glory of God and what he's done for me. "These gifts, I'm going to share it out to the fans, my teammates and the whole world to be honest."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Starting in December, Gray turned a greater focus to improving his upper body strength while continuing to work on his footwork and speed. His explosiveness has already rated well as he currently sits atop Notre Dame’s player rankings for his numbers on the jump pad. Gray also said he weights seven pounds more (195 currently) than his weight listed on the ND roster. Since Morrison had surgery on his right shoulder on March 25, he continues to attend practices and give Gray and other cornerbacks feedback. “It’s great having him in my ear,” Gray said. “On the sidelines listening to him, he’s like, ‘Hey, Christian, you know what you got, man.’ He just gives me reassurance like, ‘You got it. You know what you’re doing bro. Just keep going. Stay to your leverage. This is the play. I’m repeating the play to you.’ He’s just teaching me to grow every time and help me to be great.” Maybe Morrison is just repaying Gray for letting him use Gray’s electric bike. But Gray insists he doesn’t ask for anything in return. It’s part of the brotherly love at the cornerback position that Lewis, who left the team late last week to prepare for a graduate transfer, helped instill during his four seasons with the Irish. When Lewis informed his teammates of his decision, Gray called him immediately to check in on his video game partner. The two liked to play Call of Duty’s Warzone together. “Learning from C-Lew and being with him, he showed me how to really be open to the team,” Gray said. “These are your brothers. That man showed me how to open up to everybody. You don’t gotta keep secrets with us. This is like a true brotherhood that’s going to stay together forever. That’s what I learned from C.” With seven practices remaining before the Blue-Gold Game scrimmage on April 20, Gray will continue to be tested by Notre Dame’s enhanced receiving corps. Transfers Kris Mitchell (FIU) and Jayden Harrison (Marshall) particularly impressed Gray already. “Those new receivers are actually fast,” Gray said. “They’re fast, fast, fast actually. When I guarded Kris Mitchell, Jayden Harrison, I’m like, ‘OK, wow. I’ve never seen this before.’” That should help Gray and his fellow cornerbacks be prepared for some of the talented wide receivers they’ll play against this fall. But while Gray is complimentary of those receivers off the field, he’s pushing himself to want to shut them down at every opportunity. That can lead to more pass breakups, more interceptions and more highlight reels. “I used to have trouble with having a dominant mindset,” Gray said. “ Like, ‘I’m going to dominate this person. I’m going to dominate this person.’ I used to have trouble with that. “I’m using it right now. I have to be more consistent to it instead of just doing it in this moment and this moment. No, be consistent every time, because that’s going to make me a great player. “Everyone keeps telling me, ‘You got everything.’ But I don’t have that mindset, not consistently on a daily basis, but I need it every time.”