ago football

Video: Mike Mickens’ first Notre Dame press conference of spring practice

Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@cbowles01

Notre Dame football defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens discusses managing more responsibilities, how important this spring is for Christian Gray, development of Adon Shuler, Jaden Mickey, relationship with special teams coordinator/assistant defensive backs coach Marty Biagi and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mike Mickens during spring practice on March 7.


