Editor’s note: This is the first in a multi-part series profiling new Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua , who officially succeeded Jack Swarbrick on March 25.

An eight-month on-ramp/apprenticeship gave the 52-year-old Notre Dame grad and father of three plenty of time to forget how to play golf well, forge important campus relationships — including his soon-to-be new boss, president-in-waiting Rev. Robert A. Dowd — and set priorities for the immediate future and a distant one fraught with a college landscape that feels like it’s taken up residence on a fault line.

Not that there’s any windows to check on such things in the otherwise modern and spacious digs he’ll vacate this summer when AD Emeritus Jack Swarbrick moves on, with the placement of the big-screen TV behind his desk being one of the features he won’t miss.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The golf clubs gathering dust in the corner of Pete Bevacqua’s temporary office In the Joyce Center are more a reflection of both his ambition and the reality of the job he’s now officially a week and a half into, as Notre Dame’s athletic director, than South Bend’s fickle weather.

A persistent question that occasionally wafted his way during his months as special assistant to the Notre Dame president on athletics came at him more directly on Tuesday in a 1-on-1 interview with Inside ND Sports.

A question he sometimes asked himself when he was on the outside looking in.

Why has Notre Dame not won a national championship in football since 1988, the year before Bevacqua enrolled as an ND student?

“Now, I happen to think we should have won one in ‘93, but we can debate that forever,” he said with a laugh.

It’s actually a stated regret of sorts for the 70-year-old Swarbrick that it didn’t happen under his watch, a run that started the summer before the fourth year of the Charlie Weis Era (2008), as football milestones go, and officially closed on March 25 — near the halfway point of current coach Marcus Freeman’s third set of spring practices.

“Because of Jack, we’re really well-positioned to make a great run here over the course of the next decade and beyond,” Bevacqua said. “But we don’t want to wait a decade. We want to win a national championship now.

“I’ll say that ’til I'm blue in the face. And every year that goes by that we don’t — not to get overly dramatic — but it eats a piece of your soul.”

Why it’s more than a desire but rather a pragmatic likelihood in Bevacqua’s mind is, again, largely due to how Swarbrick evolved the program during his almost 17-year reign. That’s both on campus and as someone who shaped college football nationally. The latter includes serving as architect of the 12-team College Football Playoff that debuts this December and will be deployed for at least the next two postseasons.

And that’s why Bevacqua doesn’t spend a lot of time on the “why not Notre Dame” for the last 35 seasons, and ;why Notre Dame' feels almost inevitable in the not-so-distant future to him.

“Not only do we want to win a national championship, we HAVE to win a national championship,” he said. “I think sitting here in 2024, we’re now officially in the second week on the job, I’m inheriting a football program that’s a lot different than the one Jack inherited.

“So, I don’t think it’s necessarily anything anyone did wrong. And we have competed for it a couple of times over the past 10-plus years. So, I’m not really delving and focusing on the past. I’m focusing on where we are now and in the future. And I would tell you it’s an absolute priority for the athletic department and it’s an absolute priority for the university.

“I think not only do we have to win a national championship, I think it’s imperative that we win one with Marcus Freeman as our head football coach.”

Freeman enters year three in that role, a historically defining season for Irish coaches, from the immortal to the forgettable, with a 19-8 record, including 10-3 this past season.

“I think he’s an unbelievable coach,” Bevacqua said. “I couldn’t be more excited about him and how he fits in here so perfectly at Notre Dame. His staff, I think, is as good or better as any in the country in terms of who he’s surrounded himself with. I think we have the talent where we can compete with anybody in the country, week in and week out.

“I think we kind of talk about the great triumvirate of facilities. When you think about the stadium, the indoor practice facility [Irish Athletics Center], and our football operations facility, I think two of the three of those are as good or better than anywhere in the country. And it’s no secret we’re going to do a new football operations facility.

“And that’s a priority, and that’s something I think is coming close to a really positive outcome. Not to say anything that’s premature, but we feel very good and strong about where we’re headed with that facility.”

That would be an updated expanded version of the Guglielmino Athletics complex, which opened in 2005.

“I think first and foremost, when the Gug was constructed, it was state of the art.” Bevacqua said. “The most succinct way to say it is we’ve just outgrown it. When you think about how our staff has grown two-fold in terms of assistant coaches, support staff, everything that goes into running a premier college football program, it’s just changed.

“The use of technology. Recruiting purposes. Every element we’ve just simply outgrown, and so we know we need a new facility, and that is a university priority.”

What we’ll be prioritized above all in that space is what’s already being prioritized in closer quarters.

“In terms of sports science and recovery, we’re at the top of the pyramid,” Bevacqua said. “We’re doing everything ahead of the class in terms of sports science and recovery. When you think about [associate AD for sports performance] John Wagle coming on to our staff.

“When you think about the new addition of [director of football performance] Loren Landow, it’s just kind of revolutionized the way we’re approaching sports science and recovery for our football team — and all of our sports. Sports science is about every single one of our sports and every single one of our student-athletes.

“There will be a better, bigger, more-modern home for all of those things to occur on a day-in and day-out basis. Things change. I mean, we had to update the stadium, and to Jack’s credit, look at Crossroads. I think it’s a model of success.

“I was here in the Loftus days, and we’re still using Loftus, but think about the IAC and how beautiful that is. I was in there a few weeks ago when we had Pro Day. And to hear the NFL scouts say, ‘Wow, this is such an amazing facility.’

“So, we have these really best-in-class facilities. We need that for our football operations facility, and we’re going to make that happen.”