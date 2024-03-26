Benjamin Morrison won't be suiting up for Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game on April 20. The star cornerback has been sidelined with a right shoulder injury that required arthroscopic surgery on Monday, the Notre Dame football program announced Tuesday. That officially ended his participation in spring practice, but the program expects him to return for the 2024 season in the fall. Morrison has been one of Notre Dame's most important defenders in his first two seasons with the program. Morrison became a Freshman All-American in 2022 by intercepting six passes and breaking up four more after being promoted into the starting lineup. Morrison, who played in all 13 games and started nine of them, finished with 33 tackles and one tackle for loss. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

