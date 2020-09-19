The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0, 1-0 ACC) host the USF Bulls (1-0, 0-0 AAC) at 2:30 p.m ET on the USA Network. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts : This is the second meeting between the two schools. USF leads the series 1-0, with a 23-20 upset win in South Bend on Sept. 5, 2011.

QB Jordan McCloud (3): USF’s quarterback position doesn’t appear to be completely settled, but McCloud won the job out of camp and played the most snaps of any Bulls quarterback in a season-opening 27-6 win over The Citadel. He threw 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.

RB Johnny Ford (1): He’s only 5-5, but he has some burst and all-purpose skill. Ford averaged 6.84 yards per rush in 2018 and ran for 76 yards in the opener. He also caught two passes.

RB Kelly Joiner Jr (10).: The Bulls’ leading returning rusher from 2019 (364 yards, 5.1 yards per carry) had 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against The Citadel. He out-snapped Ford by five, 27 to 22.

LB Dwayne Boyles (11): Last year’s leading tackler returns as a starter at weakside linebacker. Boyles had 75 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2019, both team-highs. He had 1.5 TFLs in the season opener.

CB K.J. Sails (9): The 14-game starter at North Carolina was the Bulls’ lone all-conference selection in 2019, his first year with the team. He set team-highs in takeaways (five), interceptions (three) and passes defended (nine). He was also the primary punt returner and averaged 9.8 yards per return.