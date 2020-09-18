Notre Dame football beat writer Patrick Engel provided an excellent and comprehensive breakdown a couple of weeks ago for both BlueandGold.com and Blue & Gold Illustrated of exactly what the Irish roster could look like in 2021 after an August decision by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors granted all 2020 fall sports athletes an extra — and essentially free — year of eligibility in 2021. In the same way the 2020 spring sports athletes were provided this eligibility extension in March after their seasons were canceled or shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA extended the same courtesy to all of its fall student-athletes. On the surface, this ruling was gracious, and a nice gesture to the thousands of young men and women whose 2020 fall sports schedules have been altered and in some cases don’t provide any national championship opportunity.

AD Jack Swarbrick and Notre Dame could face many tough roster and financial considerations in the coming years. (AP)

But dig a bit deeper, and the roster and financial challenges this decision creates for schools in the longer term make this ruling reckless and bring four years of collateral hardship for athletic programs. The 2020 football season will remain status quo. Things get tricky in 2021 when roster management challenges become more pronounced and roster rhythm is disrupted when recruiting classes collide with players already on the team. For example, if Notre Dame brings in 20 recruits with its 2021 class, those players would join the 17-man haul from 2020 — all 17 of whom now have an extra year to play — which would essentially leave the program with a 37-member freshman class, whose eligibility clocks will then tick on the same timeline. How can schools, including Notre Dame — that are already slashing staff, salaries and secondary sports programs — absorb the millions of dollars lost each Saturday because of empty or sparsely-filled football stadiums still be expected to fund 10-20 additional scholarships every year for the next four years? Many outside of the lucrative Power 5 Conference schools can’t.