The X-factor this weekend is South Florida’s offensive line, which had three starters listed as “unavailable” in last Saturday’s 27-6 victory versus FCS opponent The Citadel: left tackle Donovan Jennings (6-5, 338), left guard Demetris Harris (6-3, 337) and center Brad Cecil (6-4, 300). Reserve guard Sebastian Sainterling (6-2, 365), also was unavailable.

The combination of the wording and so many players from the same position group has been speculated on as the quartet dealing with the coronavirus, and their status for the Notre Dame game this weekend is uncertain at this point.