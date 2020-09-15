 Jeff Scott's South Florida Football Hard Reset Has Tricky Starting Circumstances. Playing Notre Dame Is Just The Latest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

USF's Hard Reset Has Tricky Starting Circumstances

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jeff Scott understood he could be selective. Picky, even.

As long as he was a key cog in sustaining a dominant Clemson offense, head-coaching overtures would flow in each December. He could wait for one he wanted, one with obvious advantages that can foster a fast path to winning. Coaching at his alma mater is a fine situation, after all.

After five years as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and 13 overall serving under Dabo Swinney, Scott finally jumped at a job that checks the boxes. It has recent success. It’s in his home state. The recruiting base is lush. It’s an attractive destination for bounce-back Power 5 transfers who are from Florida. Swinney even encouraged him to take it.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Jeff Scott was hired as USF's head coach in December. Three months later, his task became exponentially harder.
Jeff Scott was hired as USF's head coach in December. Three months later, his task became exponentially harder. (Photo by: Ben McCool - BullsInsider.com)

But first, the program needs a hard reset.

South Florida (1-0) hired the 39-year-old Scott in December as its head coach, replacing former Notre Dame assistant Charlie Strong, who was fired after amassing a 21-16 record in three seasons. Since Oct. 27, 2018, though, the Bulls went 4-14, including a 4-8 record last year. He debuted with a 27-6 win over The Citadel on Sept. 12.

USF is only three years removed from consecutive 10-win seasons, but expecting a jump back to that level in Scott’s debut season is a reach. Its American Athletic Conference schedule includes most of the league’s powers. The trip to Notre Dame Saturday (2:30 p.m., USA Network) was a last-minute addition that created an even more challenging short-term path to a winning season.

The 2019 season was a cratering. Moving the ball and scoring points was an exercise in futility. USF was 78th in the preseason SP+ rankings, ahead of one other AAC team, Tulsa.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}