Jeff Scott understood he could be selective. Picky, even.

As long as he was a key cog in sustaining a dominant Clemson offense, head-coaching overtures would flow in each December. He could wait for one he wanted, one with obvious advantages that can foster a fast path to winning. Coaching at his alma mater is a fine situation, after all.

After five years as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and 13 overall serving under Dabo Swinney, Scott finally jumped at a job that checks the boxes. It has recent success. It’s in his home state. The recruiting base is lush. It’s an attractive destination for bounce-back Power 5 transfers who are from Florida. Swinney even encouraged him to take it.