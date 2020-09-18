After opening the 2020 football campaign with a 27-13 victory at home last weekend versus Duke, the No. 7-ranked Fighting Irish will play their lone non-conference — it still feels odd to write that — contest this season on Saturday afternoon when it hosts the University of South Florida.

In their lone meeting in football that opened the 2011 season, USF stunned Notre Dame with a 23-20 win. (USF Bulls Athletics)

The telecast begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Today Network, with NBC this week covering golf’s U.S. Open, which in the past was held in June. USF leads this series 1-0 after stunning the Irish 23-20 in the 2011 opener with head coach Skip Holtz. The Bulls are one of five current Football Bowl Subdivision teams that have defeated Notre Dame and not lost to them, joining UConn, Georgia, Oregon State and Tulsa. The likelihood of a repeat win by the Bulls is slim with the Fighting Irish installed as a 25.5-point favorite.

TODD BURLAGE, STAFF COLUMNIST

Notre Dame 32, USF 3 If this were the South Florida program from three and four seasons ago — the one that went 21-4 in 2016 and 2017 and finished in the final AP top 25 both seasons — this game would be much more interesting. Instead, the Bulls program backslid mightily the last two seasons, going 7-6 in 2018 and 4-8 last year. South Florida is projected to finish 10th this year in the 11-member American Athletic Conference. Notre Dame, meanwhile, thrives at home versus unranked opponents, with its last loss coming to Virginia Tech in 2016 during the miserable 4-8 campaign.

PATRICK ENGEL, BEAT WRITER/ANALYST

Notre Dame 42, USF 10 USF’s coaching infrastructure is intriguing with longtime Dabo Swinney assistant Jeff Scott as head coach and 27-year-old Charlie Weis Jr. as offensive coordinator, the youngest in the FBS (with Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees right behind at 28). Yet they’re not going to make a moribund offense explosive in short order. Last week the Bulls averaged a meager 4.1 yards per pass against an FCS opponent (The Citadel), hinting at a lack of big-play ability through the air. They should run the ball well enough to find the end zone once, but not nearly enough to keep pace with even a still-progressing Notre Dame offense.



ANDREW MENTOCK, STAFF WRITER

Notre Dame 45, USF 17 While I expect new South Florida head coach Jeff Scott to turn the program around after a 4-8 season in 2019, I’d be shocked if those the Bulls were ready to be competitive with Notre Dame. Unlike last week, the Fighting Irish will get up early in this game and play several reserve plates and freshmen, which will afford USF the opportunity to put some points on the board in the second half.

MIKE SINGER, RECRUITING INSIDER

Notre Dame 42, USF 16 USF shouldn’t have any advantages in terms of personnel when it steps on the field Saturday. The weather conditions should be the opposite of the dreadful 2011 matchup between the Irish and Bulls. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been exceptional at getting his teams focused in these type of contests after enduring numerous slip-ups earlier in his career. There is no doubt that Notre Dame is the more talented team. This Saturday will be all about working out the kinks we saw offensively against Duke and not making the numerous mental or physical errors that often occur in an opener such as last week. Notre Dame is more than a three touchdown favorite against USF, and I like the Irish to cover.

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR