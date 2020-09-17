Turns out, Brian Kelly’s contract has been a non-issue for months.

The public just didn’t know about it until Saturday. Notre Dame sent a statement during its game against Duke that Kelly and the school agreed in December to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

The announcement was delayed until now due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the school said.

In the present, Notre Dame has the best conference win percentage in college football history, at 1.000. The Irish are 1-0 in their one-year sojourn into conference play in the ACC, which was arranged this summer when their original schedule took a hit with cancelations.



