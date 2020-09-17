 Chain Mail: What Comes First, Notre Dame Football Moving To The ACC For Good Or Coach Brian Kelly's Retirement?
Chain Mail: What Comes First, Notre Dame To ACC Or Kelly's Retirement?

Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi
Staff
Turns out, Brian Kelly’s contract has been a non-issue for months.

The public just didn’t know about it until Saturday. Notre Dame sent a statement during its game against Duke that Kelly and the school agreed in December to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

The announcement was delayed until now due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the school said.

In the present, Notre Dame has the best conference win percentage in college football history, at 1.000. The Irish are 1-0 in their one-year sojourn into conference play in the ACC, which was arranged this summer when their original schedule took a hit with cancelations.


Notre Dame is in the ACC for one year, and Kelly now has three more years on his contract.
Notre Dame is in the ACC for one year, and Kelly now has three more years on his contract.

Will Kelly see through the end of that contract (if not beyond it), which would make him the longest-tenured coach in school history? Is Notre Dame a full-time ACC member by then? Which is more likely to happen first?

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi break it all down in Chain Mail, a new feature.

