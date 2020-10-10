The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0, 1-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (1-2, 0-3 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Series Facts : The Seminoles lead the series 6-3, but the Irish won the last meeting 42-13 in South Bend on Nov. 10, 2018.

Radio : This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

QB Jordan Travis (#13): The redshirt sophomore led all the Seminoles’ scoring drives in a 41-24 win over FCS Jacksonville State after entering the game off the bench in the second quarter. He threw for 210 yards on 17 passes and ran for 48 yards.

WR Tamorrion Terry (#5): An All-ACC selection in 2019, Terry had 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns. His average touchdown length of 57.89 yards led the country. He has 12 catches for 129 yards this season.

DT Marvin Wilson (#21): A probable high-first round pick, Wilson has only one tackle for loss this season. He had 44 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 5.0 sacks in nine games last year.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (#13): The former top-five overall recruit returned against Jacksonville State after missing the first two games due to injury. He had 1.5 TFLs.

CB Asante Samuel Jr. (#26): The son of former NFL All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel has three interceptions and two pass breakups in three games this season. He ranked eighth nationally in pass breakups last season, with 14.