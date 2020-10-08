 Fifth-Year Senior Wide Receiver Javon McKinley Knows Who He Needs To Be For Notre Dame Football
Javon McKinley Knows Who He Needs To Be For Notre Dame

The idea was to seek out a challenge, because Javon McKinley understood those are beneficial. Even if they evoke short-term qualms.

This particular one sure did. McKinley, now a Notre Dame graduate student wide receiver, found himself initially swimming upstream when he enrolled in a Chinese class as an undergrad.

“It was definitely a hard class, and I wasn’t sure I’d stay in it to the end,” McKinley said.

Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley has made his mark as a blocker this year.
Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley has made his mark as a blocker this year. (Paul Sancya/AP)

But he did. And loved the result.

“I ended up getting a minor in it."

McKinley’s Twitter name is even written in Chinese characters. He hopes to become bilingual and carve out an international business career. Speaking Chinese is not a skill he initially envisioned, yet it has become invaluable to him.

McKinley, a former top-60 recruit and U.S. Army All-American, came to Notre Dame envisioning something grander than his current usage as a perimeter run blocker. He played 100 snaps in Notre Dame’s first two games, the most of any Irish receiver, and was targeted four times with one catch. He’s a wide receiver in designation only.

On a few occasions, he has lined up in tight, essentially an extra edge blocker. Pro Football Focus gave him a healthy 87.0 run-blocking grade in the first two games.

