Javon McKinley Knows Who He Needs To Be For Notre Dame
The idea was to seek out a challenge, because Javon McKinley understood those are beneficial. Even if they evoke short-term qualms.
This particular one sure did. McKinley, now a Notre Dame graduate student wide receiver, found himself initially swimming upstream when he enrolled in a Chinese class as an undergrad.
“It was definitely a hard class, and I wasn’t sure I’d stay in it to the end,” McKinley said.
But he did. And loved the result.
“I ended up getting a minor in it."
McKinley’s Twitter name is even written in Chinese characters. He hopes to become bilingual and carve out an international business career. Speaking Chinese is not a skill he initially envisioned, yet it has become invaluable to him.
McKinley, a former top-60 recruit and U.S. Army All-American, came to Notre Dame envisioning something grander than his current usage as a perimeter run blocker. He played 100 snaps in Notre Dame’s first two games, the most of any Irish receiver, and was targeted four times with one catch. He’s a wide receiver in designation only.
On a few occasions, he has lined up in tight, essentially an extra edge blocker. Pro Football Focus gave him a healthy 87.0 run-blocking grade in the first two games.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news