One of Kelly’s main directives to Book this season, which he revealed back in March, is equally simple. Just be Ian Book. Be the player who has racked up numbers and delivered stability. Display the leadership that made him a captain. And, as Kelly put it after Notre Dame’s lone spring practice: “Complete a shitload of passes.”

“He’s got a ton of credibility and a lot of respect from his peers,” Kelly said. “He doesn’t need to really walk around and scream and yell.

But what is Ian Book? Through 25 starts, the answer isn’t written in pen. Is he just good enough to allow winning to happen when he’s involved, or can he be the reason his team wins? Is he a quarterback with wins or one who delivers them? Can he facilitate winning in games his team is not supposed to win?

Those 25 starts have revealed that for Notre Dame to reach the heights it seeks, it will need – among other things – more than what he has collectively been. There’s an appreciation for the high floor he has consistently delivered that coexists with the hunger for the ceiling to rise. Notre Dame has nine scheduled games for him to write the final chapters of his career.

“I think he’s encouraged by what he’s done, but still very driven to take it to another level,” said Will Hewlett, Book’s quarterback trainer. “Maybe the next step the fans and media want to see is to have an out-of-body performance against an opponent that is ranked high or more talented. I have no doubt he’s capable of that.”