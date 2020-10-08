 Chain Mail: Can Notre Dame Football’s Rushing Operation And Offensive Line Carry The Irish All Year?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 12:51:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Chain Mail: Can Notre Dame’s Rushing Operation Carry The Irish All Year?

Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We can’t confirm Notre Dame’s offensive game plans so far were inspired by Quenton Nelson, but they’re assuredly approved by him.

To borrow Nelson’s now-famous phrase, Notre Dame wants to Run The Damn Ball. A lot. Excluding scrambles, the Irish have done so 77 times. They have called a pass play 62 times. All told, the distribution is similar to their first two games in 2019, but the method and success are different.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and run-game coordinator Lance Taylor, Notre Dame’s rushing offensive identity is the outside zone, a change from last year’s pin and pulling power running scheme. Through two games, the Irish are averaging 5.28 yards per carry and have 18 runs of at least 10 yards.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore running back Kyren Williams
Sophomore running back Kyren Williams (23) has 277 scrimmage yards through two games. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Brian Kelly says this is the identity Notre Dame wants to use all season. Can it carry the offense and be a consistent presence every game? BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi break it all down.

Patrick Engel: Let me tell you, the move to outside zone has drawn strong reviews. Just in the last week, I’ve spoken to a couple folks who have worked with Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (more on that Friday) and each raved about the system’s quarterback friendliness. Look to the NFL as an example. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers each run it and went to a Super Bowl with the help of electric run games.

The scheme is not just about producing rushing yardage. It can put quarterbacks in better position to succeed too, especially those who can make plays outside the pocket like Book. It’s more natural for play action throws, which were plentiful against South Florida.

But let’s focus on the rushing aspect. Notre Dame has an athletic, powerful offensive line. It has running backs who can make defenders miss. Its tight ends can block. So can its receivers. Through two games, the fit seems pretty ideal with the personnel, and any scheme is only as good as the players who are trying to execute it.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}