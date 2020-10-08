We can’t confirm Notre Dame’s offensive game plans so far were inspired by Quenton Nelson, but they’re assuredly approved by him.

To borrow Nelson’s now-famous phrase, Notre Dame wants to Run The Damn Ball. A lot. Excluding scrambles, the Irish have done so 77 times. They have called a pass play 62 times. All told, the distribution is similar to their first two games in 2019, but the method and success are different.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and run-game coordinator Lance Taylor, Notre Dame’s rushing offensive identity is the outside zone, a change from last year’s pin and pulling power running scheme. Through two games, the Irish are averaging 5.28 yards per carry and have 18 runs of at least 10 yards.