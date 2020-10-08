 Two New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Players Are Unavailable For The Florida State Game, But Kevin Austin Back
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 11:56:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Two New Notre Dame Players Unavailable For FSU Game; Kevin Austin Back

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

During his Thursday meeting with the media, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly revealed that sophomore Buck linebacker Jack Kiser and senior defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa would not be available for Saturday night’s game versus Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser won't be available versus Florida State, per head coach Brian Kelly.
Sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser won't be available versus Florida State, per head coach Brian Kelly. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Kiser earned the game ball against South Florida in Notre Dame’s most recent game (Sept. 19) while recording a team high eight tackles and replacing the co-starting combination of sophomore Marist Liufau and junior Shayne Simon.

Neither was available against the Bulls, which led to Kiser’s first career start. When the school released its two-deep on Monday, Liufau and Simon were listed again at Buck while Kiser was not. The Irish head coach was asked whether that was a case of availability by Kiser or superior performance by Liufau and Simon.

“Availability,” Kelly replied cautiously. “Him and Myron won’t be available.”

Simon played 32 snaps in the opening-game 27-13 win versus Duke, while Liufau had 27. They could have a similar tag-team dimension against the Seminoles.

A starter all of last year and the first two games this season, Tagovailoa-Amosa might be replaced by junior Jayson Ademilola, although sophomore nose tackle Jacob Lacey also would be capable of sliding over.

Ademilola was not available against South Florida — which led to freshman Rylie Mills taking 26 snaps in that 52-0 blowout — but he did play 20 snaps in the hard-fought win against Duke, compared to Tagovailoa-Amosa’s 44 versus the Blue Devils.

There is also much anticipation about junior wideout Kevin Austin seeing his first action this season since undergoing foot surgery on Aug. 3 and sitting out last season. Still, Kelly remained guarded about not putting too much on his plate too soon.

“He’s going to play, and he’s had a good week,” Kelly said. “No setbacks, and he can certainly help us. But we want to be careful. … He hasn’t played full-speed football in a long, long time. I think we want to err on caution in terms of his snaps this week, and then we’ll go from there.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}