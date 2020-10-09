Mike Norvell, who is in the midst of his first season as the head coach of Florida State, expressed disappointment when explaining to the media how his team performed at practice on Wednesday. “There were moments where it was solid work and there were moments where we were not meeting the standard that is necessary,” Norvell said. “The choice has to be made every single day in what we're willing to give and what it is we want. At times today we did that And other times we did not. We have to continue to work and make that choice now as a football team and as individuals on what that standard is going to be for each one of us. “I can promise you that, for the program, the standard will not change.” This may be a good summation of where this Seminoles program is and, potentially, while also hinting at what they could become under the leadership of a head coach who went 38-15 in four seasons at Memphis, including a 12-win campaign in 2019.

Mike Norvell is in his first year as head coach of the Florida State Seminoles, which face Notre Dame this weekend at Notre Dame Stadium. ((Associated Press Photo - Phil Sears))

At least publicly, Norvell comes across as soft-spoken, which may be the ideal tone in which to deliver such an honest public assessment of his football team, as opposed to the gruff personality that many Fighting Irish fans may associate with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, who worked under Norvell at both Arizona State and Memphis. But while the new expectations can be set overnight, getting a roster full of underachieving former four and five-star players to adhere to a higher standard than what they're used to is a different story. There’s a reason Florida State is 1-2 thus far, with its lone win coming against an FCS opponent in Jacksonville State Gamecocks, which actually led against the Seminoles at halftime. “Every person has a choice,” Norvell said. “There's a variety of different ways that coaches can take the field, and our job is to inspire and help hold players accountable to what the expectation is. With each guy on our team, you know, they have a desire, they have an objective of what they want to accomplish on the field with what they want to accomplish on the field. “It's our job to help you point them in the direction of how to get that accomplished. But the work is theirs to do.” Norvell, at least, should have an idea of what his players need to do to defeat a Brian Kelly-led Notre Dame team, having faced the Fighting Irish four times in the past decade as an assistant coach and compiling a 2-2 record. “It was unique because I was on staffs that played Notre Dame in four to five years, whether there's that Tulsa when we went up there; Pitt the one year we played them, and then two years at Arizona State,” Norvell said.