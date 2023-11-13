Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference Monday at Notre Dame Stadium, previewing Saturday's home game between his CFP 20th-ranked Irish (7-3) and 4-6 Wake Forest (3:30 p.m. EST; NBC). Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Question are edited for brevity and clarity.

OPENING STATEMENT “You look back to the meeting last Monday. And as I told the team, the result of Clemson is cause and effect. We have to own that. There’s no luck. But there’s reasons for why things happened. I wanted them to understand that it’s a team game. It’s easy to put blame on one person, one side of the ball. But as you look at the No. 1 evaluator of team, it’s starting field position. Clemson’s starting field position was the minus-41. Notre Dame’s starting field position was the minus-23. There’s a lot of things that factor into that, but that is a description of how your team played. We’re already at a disadvantage in terms of scoring points when you lose the battle of field position by so many yards. There’s obvious reasons that the result was the result versus Clemson. But then there’s ones that aren’t so obvious that we have to make sure that we dive deep into. As I told the team, it’s easy to blame it on two plays, three plays — if we don’t throw an interception or if we don’t muff a punt — but that does nothing for us as a team. It maybe makes yourself feel better as an individual, but it doesn’t help us improve. “So, I’ve challenged myself and the entire coaching staff and the players to really look at all of ourselves as individuals and how we can improve. That’s the challenge is how do we get better. To continue to work and attack a process is going to help us as indivuduals improve and help our team improve. “The reality is is that doesn’t guarantee you a win. Our players will tell you we did that the week before. It doesn’t guarantee you a win. There are things in the game you have to perform and execute to make sure you get the results you want. But that does guarantee you’ll get better. As I told many players that I’ve met with this week, that doesn’t guarantee you’re going to start. Because you do the things we say to improve. But it does guarantee you’ll get better. And that’s our challenge is to continuously get better. “We have an opportunity this upcoming week to send these 31 seniors that will play their final game in Notre Dame Stadium out the right way. That’s going to be our motivation. To perform on Saturday, give our chance in preparation to perform the way we want on Saturday versus what we know is going to be a motivated Wake Forest team. I’ve met Coach [Dave] Clawson a couple times. This team will be ready to go. They’re going to come in here knowing that they have to win this game to try to be bowl eligible. We understand the challenge. We understand the opportunity for us to send these seniors out the right way and to continue to finish this season off the right way. “A couple injury updates from the game: Rocco Spindler had a knee injury, so he’ll get surgery this week. He’ll be out for the season. Luke Talich got injured in practice and broke collarbone, so he had to get surgery. He’ll be out for the rest of the year. And the Zeke Correll is still in concussion protocol. Right now, we’ll say questionable for Saturday.” Q: What’s the plan at right guard behind Rocco Spindler? If Zeke Correll’s not ready to go, what do you plan to do at center? Is Andrew Kristofic OK? MF: “What we would do right know is you’ll see how we finished the game with Billy Schrauth coming in at the right guard position. Ashton Craig did a really good job filling in at the center position. I was really impressed with what he did. Now, Andrew played well. He still has a high ankle sprain. He didn’t practice much last week. If we played today, it would be Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth. We’ll see how Zeke progresses this week and then Andrew Kristofic, how he progresses.” Q: What were the coaching points for Sam Hartman from the Clemson game? Were they things that have troubled him this season? Were they things that you hadn’t seen from him to date? MF: “It’s an accumulation of things. The thing you love about Sam is that he takes ownership of everything. He’s not passing blame. But as the head coach, you look and you watch and evaluate. It’s an accumulation of we have to protect better. We have to protect Sam Hartman better. We have to be precise in exact route details that we have. Sam has to make better decisions as he’ll be the first to tell you. It’s not just one thing. Obviously, that’s a talented defense we went against. They did a good job. But we expect to be better, and we expect to perform better running and passing the ball. That’s what we’ve been working at.” Q: Is Deion Colzie available? Are you thinking about redshirting him? MF: “When he’s available to play, right now the mindset is he’ll play. But he’s not ready after his knee surgery to perform at the level we need him to. So that’s still to be determined.” Q: Is Jayden Thomas OK? MF: “His hamstring. He came back a couple weeks ago and kind of reaggravated it a little bit. He wasn’t at a level to perform what we need him to do. He’s coming back this week. We’ll see as we go through practice if he’ll be able to do all the things we need him to do at the wide receiver position.” Q: What did you try to prioritize during the bye week? Was one of those things making a decision a portal quarterback for next year? MF: “Yeah. We will look to add a fourth quarterback on scholarship. Who that is is still to be determined. How we get to that fourth scholarship quarterback is still to be determined. We’ll look in the portal when the portal opens. We’ll look at different ways to fill that fourth quarterback scholarship. But, yeah, we do want to be in a position to have four quarterbacks on scholarship.” “Each phase of our team focused on different things [during the bye week]. Offensively, I challenged the ability to — we have to find ways to get the ball into the hands of our playmakers. We have to continue to be creative in how we do that. We also in the pass game have to be able to take some of the easy throws that defenses give us and not always look for that home run or the contested ball. Let’s take what defenses are giving us. “I thought we established the run game really well early in the game, but they made some adjustments and we have to be able to really block different stunts, different pressures and movements by the defense and still have success. Like sustain our blocks longer. We have to be able to do that offensively. They know it. We can’t be status quo. We have to have better performance on Saturday. We know that. They all want that. It’s one thing to want something. It’s another to do it. We have to put the work in to get the performance we want. “Defensively, a continuous emphasis on tackling. We have to continue to tackle, tackle at a high level. We play a lot of man coverage. I told them, the leverage in man coverage is details that we have to continuously work at. But as you look at Wake Forest, they present a different challenge for us. Defensively, they spend a lot of time this past week of really doing scout work against some of the unique things you’ll see versus a Wake Forest offense. “Special teams, the emphasis this week, was on our punt game. It starts with the punt and the hang time. We have to improve that. Then we have to improve our coverage. We have to be better in our coverage lanes of punt coverage. Honestly, punt return decision-making and the fundamentals of that. As I told [Chris] Tyree, who I have the utmost confidence in, but there was something that happened on that punt that was the cause of the result of muffing. We have to make sure that we make sure that we attack that in practice so that it doesn’t happen in the future.” Q: Is there a chance you get Matt Salerno in the next couple weeks? MF: “Yep. There’s a chance we get him back here. I don’t know exactly when. He’s been doing a little bit more in practice, doing some individual drills. This week, we’ll increase it a little bit more to truly get him game ready. We’ll see how long that takes. I have a confidence we’ll get him back before the year’s over.” Q: What could the defense have done to change the field position against Clemson? MF: “The easy answer is to go three-and-out and to not let Clemson move the ball. Our defense played really good. But they have to own that, Hey, if we get three-and-out, they’re not punting the ball and downing it inside of our own 10. All three phases have a part of the field-position battle.” Q: Have you been able to pinpoint why you haven’t been able to consistently play complementary football? MF: “It’s looking at every phase and then where the lack of execution comes in each phase. That’s what you get when you talk about complementary football. All three phases are executing at a high level. There’s not just one part of each phase that’s creating an issue of not playing complementary football. It’s challenging every individual, every phase of football we have to say, ‘OK, we want to perform our full potential. We want to dominate every single play that we’re out there.’ What we need to do to make sure we’re doing that on all three phases.” Q: What’s your take on the change of rules on photoshoots for recruits? Where do you draw the line? What does it mean to some of these kids that have these photoshoots? MF: “We want to make sure that we maximize the experience for young people when they visit our campus. For a lot of those guys, they love photoshoots. They love to do the photo- and video-shoots. We want them to have the greatest experience when they come to our campus. But we also understand the labor and the demands on your program and those people that work for you that it takes to continuously do photoshoots over and over and over and over. There’s no easy answer. There are people above me that make those decisions on what you’re allowed to do on recruiting visits. "To second that, I had a conversation and reiterated to our staff that our only obligation is to talk about Notre Dame football. It’s not question what any other football program is doing. It’s not to say what another program should do or shouldn’t do. It’s about what Notre Dame football does. We want to really maximize the experience young people have when they come to Notre Dame within the rules that are set. But in no way are we going to critique another program and what they decide to do.” Q: You previously talked about the need to take more shots down the field. Now you’ve highlighted the need to take what the defense gives. Did you see something specific against Clemson that makes you feel that way? MF: “The lack of execution. We want to be aggressive. We want to push the ball downfield at times. But what we can’t have is three-and-outs. We can’t have a lack of execution and success. If we’re able to push the ball downfield and complete or not complete it but then continuously establish drives and move the ball, then I’m OK with it. But when we’re not moving the ball or truly changing the field position of getting the points on the board that we need, then it’s my job to come in and say, ‘What do we have to do to be efficient on offense? What do we have to do to make sure that we are moving the ball at a consistent basis on the offensive side of the ball?’” Q: As you look at Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey, have you seen enough of them this year? Or do you need to see more the next few weeks? MF: “No. I have a lot of confidence in both of them. Steve Angeli’s done a great job. Even both bye weeks and that time he had versus Pitt, he’s performed at a high level. As I told Steve and Kenny, who’s done a really good job in practice, we owe it to this program to try to put four quarterbacks on scholarship. That’s the number we have allotted for. We have three right now. But we’ve had, since I’ve become a head coach and before it, the number being four. If somebody transfers, then all of a sudden you’re down to three. But we want to try to always have four guys on scholarship. That has nothing to do with my beliefs in Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey. Both of those guys are extremely talented, and I can see being the leader of our program as we move forward.” Q: How do you approach this week with Sam Hartman as he faces his old team? Do you bring it up? MF: “We spent a little bit of time with him last week trying to look at different ways to coach the scout team and try to reciprocate a look that we think we’ll see from Wake Forest, in terms of their offense. Sam is truly just all in on making sure that we have success on the offensive side of the ball. I have to be smart and our defensive coaches have to be smart in terms of what we ask, how much time we ask of Sam. Hey, what do you see here? What do you think? What are they doing here? Our coaches do a great job evaluating offenses and really game-planning. They’ll have a great plan. Obviously, you have a guy that’s been in this system in the building that we can ask questions to. It's no different than Javontae Jean-Baptiste when he was here and we played Ohio State. Hey, anything you see, anything personnel-wise? But at the end of the day, Sam has to be ready for their defense and making sure that our offense is playing at a high level. We have to make sure that we’re ready to go.”

