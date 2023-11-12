The Notre Dame football team did something none of the other top eight teams in both the AP or Coaches polls did this week — change positions in the polls.

And the Irish (7-3) moved up in both, despite sitting this Saturday out with their second bye week of the season.

Notre Dame tied Missouri and LSU for the biggest ascenders in this week’s Coaches poll, with each of those teams moving up four spots. The Irish are 18th heading into the 500th-ever game played at Notre Dame Stadium, Saturday against Wake Forest (4-6). Kickoff on Senior Day is 3:30 p.m. EST (NBC/Peacock).

ND moved up two to No. 20 in the AP poll and remains outside the top 16 in the FWAA-NFF Super 16. The Irish were 20th in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, which gets its next refresh Tuesday night at an odd time — approximately 9 EST, between men’s college basketball games of the State Farm Champions Classic.