Notre Dame football suffered a significant loss in Saturday's 58-7 victory over Pitt. Junior tight end Mitchell Evans tore the ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. Evans was removed from Saturday's game after he took a hit to the legs at the end of a 13-yard reception with the Irish leading 37-0 late in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Evans is Notre Dame's leader in receptions (29) and receiving yards (422) through nine games. Pro Football Focus gave Evans the third-highest offensive grade for Notre Dame players with at least 250 snaps this season. Evans (80.2) trailed only running back Audric Estimé (90.9) and left tackle Joe Alt (89.8).

Raridon, who returned from an ACL injury suffered last season, was activated prior to the Louisville game and played 32 offensive snaps in the past three games. The 6-7, 250-pounder has yet to catch a pass in the eight games of his Notre Dame career. The 6-6, 262-pound Flanagan's role has been limited to 62 offensive snaps this season, but he's played on offense in seven games this season. His first career catch, a 19-yard touchdown, came in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's win Saturday. Freeman also shared Monday that starting cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart are expected to play Saturday against Clemson (4-4) in Memorial Stadium (12 p.m. EDT on ABC). Morrison missed Saturday's game with a quad strain. Hart left the game with an upper-body injury.