Notre Dame football 2025 CB target Cree Thomas sets commitment date
A Notre Dame football 2025 target who has visited campus twice in the last month has set a commitment date.
Cree Thomas, a three-star cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class, announced Saturday on his X/Twitter account that he’ll be committing on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. EST.
Thomas, the No. 31 cornerback in the 2025 class, is deciding between Notre Dame, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, Purdue, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV and Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound recruit out of Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep visited the Irish for their wins over USC and Pittsburgh in October. He also visited Wisconsin and Arizona earlier this season.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has been Thomas' primary recruiter during his recruitment. Director of recruiting Chad Bowden and recruiting analyst Dre Brown have also played important roles in recruiting Thomas.
Thomas attends Brophy Prep, the same school that produced Irish sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the 2022 recruiting class. Thomas spoke glowingly about his relationship with Morrison, Mickens and head coach Marcus Freeman with Inside ND Sports after visiting in the spring.
As a junior, Thomas had 31 tackles, including 25 solo. He also had five interceptions, including one pick-6, and four pass deflections.
Notre Dame's 2025 class ranks No. 3 in the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings with eight commitments and 912 points. The Irish have yet to secure a commitment from a cornerback in the 2025 class and have hosted Thomas and four-star cornerbacks Devin Williams, Kevyn Humes and Mark Zackery on game-day visits this season.
---------------------------------------------------------------
