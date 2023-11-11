A Notre Dame football 2025 target who has visited campus twice in the last month has set a commitment date.

Cree Thomas, a three-star cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class, announced Saturday on his X/Twitter account that he’ll be committing on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Thomas, the No. 31 cornerback in the 2025 class, is deciding between Notre Dame, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, Purdue, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound recruit out of Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep visited the Irish for their wins over USC and Pittsburgh in October. He also visited Wisconsin and Arizona earlier this season.