SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame starting right guard Rocco Spindler will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Clemson game. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shared news of the injury during Monday's press conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Wake Forest. Freeman said sophomore Billy Schrauth will replace Spindler in the starting lineup. Starting center Zeke Correll remains in concussion protocol, Freeman said. Backup center Andrew Kristofic suffered a high ankle sprain against Clemson as well, so sophomore Ashton Craig will be in line to start if neither can return. “What we would do right know is you’ll see how we finished the game with Billy Schrauth coming in at the right guard position," Freeman said. "Ashton Craig did a really good job filling in at the center position. I was really impressed with what he did. "Now, Andrew played well. He still has a high ankle sprain. He didn’t practice much last week. If we played today, it would be Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth. "We’ll see how Zeke progresses this week and then Andrew Kristofic, how he progresses.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY2MTEyOTQ3OCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK