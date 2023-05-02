"It's the culture there," Gilbert told Rivals of his commitment to Notre Dame. "I bought into that. Playing for [head] coach Marcus Freeman , he's one of the best coaches that I've met. He's a really personable dude, really relatable. Obviously, [wide receivers] coach [Chansi] Stuckey and I have a great relationship. Notre Dame sets you up well for after football and they're a top ten football program. I just love being up there."

Gilbert committed to Notre Dame after including Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke and Pittsburgh as the other schools in the top seven. All of those schools previously hosted Gilbert for at least one visit.

Once Gilbert, a four-star wide receiver in the 2024 class, visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game, he was ready to trim his top list to one. The junior from Charlotte (N.C.) Christian announced Tuesday his verbal commitment to Notre Dame.

Micah Gilbert put Notre Dame in his list of seven top schools earlier in April prior to stepping foot on campus.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Gilbert caught 40 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns as a junior last season. Rivals ranks him as the No. 40 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

"Gilbert is a big bodied receiver who plays really strong and has no problem fighting through press coverage," said Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman. "He's shown off impressive hands and it makes him a favorite target for his quarterbacks. Gilbert does a great job running crisp routes and that's how he creates a lot of separation between him and the defender.

"Developing his overall speed at the next level is something that could end up setting him apart from the rest of the receivers in this class."

Gilbert gave Notre Dame its 14th commitment in the 2024 class and pushed Notre Dame ahead of Georgia and LSU for the No. 3 spot in the Rivals team rankings for the 2024 class behind No. 1 Michigan (15 commits) and No. 2 Ohio State (13).

Stuckey has collected commitments from three wide receivers in the 2024 class: four-star recruits Cam Williams and Gilbert and three-star recruit Isiah Canion. Williams, who was also on campus for the Blue-Gold Game, has been committed to ND since June. Canion committed to the Irish on Thursday.

Gilbert's Charlotte Christian teammate, four-star outside linebacker Bryce Young, committed to the Irish on Saturday. Notre Dame recruited Young, the son of Irish legend Bryant Young, as a defensive end.

The Irish have added six commitments since April 21: 2025 four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon (April 21), 2024 three-star outside linebacker Cole Mullins (April 22), Canion, Young, 2024 three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher (Monday) and Gilbert.

Now Notre Dame has to decide if it has room to add a fourth wide receiver to the 2024 class. The Irish are likely in the best position to land four-star receiver Jason Robinson, a former USC commit. Robinson visited Notre Dame last month. Stuckey stopped by Robinson's school, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, on Monday.

Notre Dame has also had traction with four-star wide receivers Emmett Mosley and Bredell Richardson and three-star receiver Josiah Brown.

