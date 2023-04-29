Notre Dame in June became the first school to offer Bryce Young after he proved his ability at a camp in front of defensive line coach Al Washington . Young, a four-star recruit, has since added offers from the likes of USC, Michigan, Miami, Penn State and Tennessee.

Young, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Irish All-American Bryant Young , announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday. The two were on Notre Dame's campus last weekend for the Blue-Gold Game.

Thirty years after his father finished his Notre Dame football career, Bryce Young committed to start his in the same place.

As a junior at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian, Young accounted for 92 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Rivals ranks the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Young as the No. 25 outside linebacker in the 2024 class.

"There's a lot to like about Young's upside," said Rivals rankings director Adam Friedman. "He has a huge frame with a lot of room to fill out, and we really like his ability to get off the ball and get into the backfield. It will be interesting to see how his frame develops once he's at the next level. That's really going to dictate how Notre Dame uses him in their scheme."

Young extended a recruiting hot streak for the Irish. Since April 21, the Irish have added four verbal commitments: 2025 defensive tackle Davion Dixon, 2024 defensive end Cole Mullins, 2024 wide receiver Isiah Canion and Young.

Notre Dame's also awaiting word from 2024 safety Kennedy Urlacher, who will announce his decision Monday, and 2024 wide receiver Micah Gilbert, who will announce his decision Tuesday. Gilbert is high school teammates with Young, and also attended the Blue-Gold Game.

Young's visit to Notre Dame last weekend was his fourth since the start of June. He became the 12th commitment to Notre Dame's 2024 class and third on the defensive line after three-star recruit Mullins and four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

The addition of Young allowed Notre Dame to jump Penn State for fifth in the Rivals team rankings for the 2024 class. The Irish are behind No. 1 Michigan (15), No. 2 LSU (14), No. 3 Ohio State (12) and No. 4 Georgia (11).

Young's father was one of roughly 400 former Notre Dame players visiting for Legacy Weekend. Two other former standout Notre Dame players were on campus with their sons as coveted recruits: Jerome Bettis and his son Jerome Bettis Jr., a 2025 wide receiver, and Jim Flanigan and his son James Flanigan, a 2025 tight end.

Bryant Young was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Notre Dame under head coach Lou Holtz (1990-93). He played 14 seasons for the San Francisco 49ers after being selected No. 7 overall in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft.

The elder Young was celebrated with a video tribute during the second quarter of the Blue-Gold Game, and fans cheered for him as he was shown live on the video board.