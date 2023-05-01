Not long after Kennedy Urlacher received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame in January, the Irish became the first program to solidify visit plans with the three-star safety recruit. Urlacher, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, ended up making visits to other schools prior to making his way to Notre Dame on April 15, but the Irish remained in the No. 1 spot in his recruitment. The 6-foot, 185-pound Kennedy Urlacher made that clear Monday by announcing his verbal commitment to Notre Dame. He chose the Irish over fellow finalists TCU, Penn State, Miami, Kansas State and Illinois. “Really the main thing that sets it apart, every school on that list you’re going to get big-time football but they have a great network over there and the education is great over there, too,” Urlacher told Rivals. “That campus is awesome. I really enjoyed it. It just felt like the place to be.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Rivals ranks Urlacher as the No. 27 safety in the 2024 class. He recorded 34 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery as a junior last season at Chandler (Ariz.) High. "If there's one word that describes Kennedy Urlacher's game it's opportunistic,” said Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. “I saw him in person last year in San Diego and in that game alone he had a fumble recovery returned 95 yards for a touchdown and numerous big hits. “He's a headhunter for sure coming from the safety position, and he learned that physical nature from his dad, Brian, who had more than 1,300 tackles in his NFL career. He loves to hit, he loves to find the ball and put the offensive guy on the ground, and he's good in the box. “I do wonder a little bit about his speed in the open field and covering deep balls from his safety spot, but I'm not too worried about it because Urlacher is a very talented and smart player who's not afraid to get physical." Notre Dame pulled the trigger on an offer for Urlacher when head coach Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O’Leary visited his school in January. It was Freeman’s last stop in Arizona that day. “That made me feel real special,” Urlacher previously told Inside ND Sports. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1B3Z2pKdUVnZlYwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=