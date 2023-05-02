Notre Dame just picked up their fourth commitment in the last week. Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert has announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish, joining his teammate Bryce Young . The Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian standout breaks down his commitment here.

"It's the culture there," Gilbert said. "I bought into that. Playing for coach Marcus Freeman, he's one of the best coaches that I've met. He's a really personable dude, really relatable. Obviously, coach Stuckey and I have a great relationship. Notre Dame sets you up well for after football and they're a top ten football program. I just love being up there.

"The players that were there on the visit were all so excited to be there," he said. "I talked to a few of the players and they so excited about it too. You can see that the program is so happy and so excited about what they can do and take it to the next level. I really think they're a National Championship team and I'm excited to become a part of that.

"Last year they really started to air the ball out," said Gilbert. "A lot of prospects can see that and that's what I fell in love with. With coach Parker coming in as the OC, they're really trying to put an emphasis on the throwing game.

"CJ (Carr) and I got to hang out a lot on the visit," he said. "He's a great dude and a great talent at quarterback. I'm excited to get up there and see what he's about too. I'm taking my official visit there the first weekend of June. Bryce (Young) and I are super close. He's one of my best friends. Him going up there and us having that relationship already is big."