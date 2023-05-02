Notre Dame lands four-star WR Micah Gilbert
Notre Dame just picked up their fourth commitment in the last week. Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert has announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish, joining his teammate Bryce Young. The Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian standout breaks down his commitment here.
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"It's the culture there," Gilbert said. "I bought into that. Playing for coach Marcus Freeman, he's one of the best coaches that I've met. He's a really personable dude, really relatable. Obviously, coach Stuckey and I have a great relationship. Notre Dame sets you up well for after football and they're a top ten football program. I just love being up there.
"The players that were there on the visit were all so excited to be there," he said. "I talked to a few of the players and they so excited about it too. You can see that the program is so happy and so excited about what they can do and take it to the next level. I really think they're a National Championship team and I'm excited to become a part of that.
"Last year they really started to air the ball out," said Gilbert. "A lot of prospects can see that and that's what I fell in love with. With coach Parker coming in as the OC, they're really trying to put an emphasis on the throwing game.
"CJ (Carr) and I got to hang out a lot on the visit," he said. "He's a great dude and a great talent at quarterback. I'm excited to get up there and see what he's about too. I'm taking my official visit there the first weekend of June. Bryce (Young) and I are super close. He's one of my best friends. Him going up there and us having that relationship already is big."
RIVALS' REACTION
Gilbert is a big, strong receiver who presents a number of mismatches for the defense. At 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, Gilbert is a really difficult receiver for defensive backs to guard because he is so strong off the line of scrimmage and they have a hard time knocking him off his route. Gilbert does a great job catching the ball with his hands and we've seen him have success on a variety of routes. He excels on routes down the field and over the middle, as area we expect to see him do a lot of work at the next level. With Gilbert's commitment, Notre Dame now has the No. 3 class in the team recruiting rankings.