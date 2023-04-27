As a junior, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Canion had 26 receptions for 395 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also played quarterback and completed 42-of-61 passes for 584 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Canion hails from Warner Robins (Ga.) High in the hometown of wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey . He's the second wide receiver commitment of the 2024 recruiting class along with Rivals100 prospect Cam Williams of Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South.

Canion, a 2024 recruit, received an offer after visiting campus March 5. He returned to visit the Irish last weekend for the Blue-Gold Game.

"Canion has great size as an outside receiver and he has the ability to stretch the field by going deep, something he loves to do in Warner Robins' offense,” said Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. “At 6-foot-3 or maybe even an inch taller, Canion has a big catch radius and long arms but I would like to see more of the route tree in his highlight reel.

"That will come with time along with him becoming more of a focus in the offense as the ball was spread around a lot last season," Gorney said. "Canion catches the ball well, he can go deep and he's also used at quarterback and defensive back since his athleticism is definitely impressive."

Canion reports 16 total offers and chose Notre Dame over programs including Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Stanford.

He becomes the 11th Irish commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, joining quarterback CJ Carr, cornerbacks Karson Hobbs and Leonard Moore, offensive linemen Peter Jones and Anthonie Knapp, tight end Jack Larsen, defensive linemen Cole Mullins and Owen Wafle, running back Aneyas Williams and Cam Williams.

With Canion in the fold, Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 5 in the 2024 team rankings with 1,367 points. The Irish sit behind Michigan, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia.

Notre Dame's 2024 class could continue to grow with upcoming announcements from defensive end target Bryce Young on Saturday and wide receiver target Micah Gilbert on Tuesday. Both are four-star recruits from Charlotte (N.C.) Christian.

