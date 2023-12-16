Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman held a press conference on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, discussing the team's roster churn, new wide receivers coach Mike Brown, and a look ahead to No. 16 ND's Dec. 29 bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State in El Paso, Texas. Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Question are edited for brevity and clarity.

OPENING STATEMENT

“We met on Zoom after the bowl announcement, but we haven't met in person for about three weeks. There's been a lot of moving parts since then — obviously, the transfer portal, opt-outs, our coaching staff being able to go see the recruits, the academic requirements they have. Obviously, we had a coaching change, and so a lot of things have been just moving over the past three weeks. But I feel finally, getting back yesterday, we have clarity in our roster, clarity in terms of who our opponent is and really turned all of our attention toward Oregon State.

“And so, we added Mike Brown to our staff, which we announced last week. Mike's a guy that I worked with closely at Cincinnati, and to me the things that I remember most of our time together was a developer, that he was, of the entire room. Seeing him truly develop that room in Cincinnati. I know people look at the draft picks that came out of that room, but to me it's, from top to bottom, seeing him develop young people. It’s the recruiter and evaluator he is, really just the guys I've seen him bring into that program and develop. And the energy he brings. He brings some of that energy to this coaching staff, to that wide receivers room. And, last but not least, as the husband and the father, the person he is. I'm excited to get his wife, Dymond, here, [and] his two sons, Three [Mike III] and Drue, having joined our family.

“All year we've talked about the 12 guaranteed opportunities, and so we've obviously turned the page to opportunity 13, and we're grateful. I showed our team a couple of the videos on social media yesterday that you've seen the excitement of everybody that's involved with the Sun Bowl. And I want our team — I'm sure they've all seen it — but to hear that one more time and understand how grateful we are for this opportunity, how excited we are to bring this football program down to El Paso, Texas. And we’ve got to understand the challenge that it will be, and we have to grasp this opportunity.

“We truly began our physical preparation towards Oregon State today. The past couple of practices that we've had, we've really been just developing this team. Let's develop the team. Today we truly turn our attention to Oregon State in terms of practice. So, with that, I'll open up the questions.”

Q: You have two open spots at offensive tackle. Aamil Wagner and Tosh Baker, I would imagine, are the leading candidates. Are there others competing to get the starting nod?

Marcus Freeman: “Actually, Charles Jagusah has gotten the majority of the first-team reps at the left tackle, and then Tosh and Aamil have really been battling out at the right tackle position. And so, we've been rotating throughout the first six practices or five practices that we've had, but today we started going toward scout teams. Jagusah will be at the left, and then it will be a battle to see who's going to be the right tackle for the game.”

Q: Looking beyond the Sun Bowl, you had some announcements of Howard Cross III and Jack Kiser and Rylie Mills coming back. Could you just speak to the significance of that to your program beyond the Sun Bowl?”

MF: “It's huge, right? Not only are they great football players and productive football players and experienced football players, they're great leaders. And to have those three guys commit to coming back for another season, it speaks volumes on them in terms of what their aspirations are. They love being at Notre Dame. They’ve all restated it, that they would love to be a captain here at Notre Dame. But they also understand that there's value in terms of trying to improve your draft stock, in what coming back another year of production could do for the draft stock. So, I'm really happy with where our team will continue to be as we head into the future with those guys coming back and with the guys that we’re bringing in.”

Q: Have all the opt-outs been announced for the Sun Bowl?

MF: “Yes.”

Q: With Marist Liufau opting out, I realize Jack Kiser has great positional versatility, but there would probably be a third linebacker when nickel Thomas Harper is not in the game. Who is rotating in there to either play for Marist or maybe have to swing over to rover to play there?

MF: “You’ll see [Jaylen] Sneed in there when we play some base [defense]. You'll also see Drayk Bowen being a guy that you'll see at mike and will. And then Jaiden Ausberry has gotten reps over the course of this bowl practice. So, I can see an increased role for all three of those guys. But right now, as we go to base, Sneed will be the third ’backer.”

Q: I know you’re not able to talk about specific names, but how were you able to attack the transfer portal this early and fill some of your needs?

MF: “We've done a good job. I think our coaches, our scouting department has done a good job of identifying guys with the right fit. And then the ability to meet with them and show them exactly the plan we have for them, but also what this place can do for them in terms of this next year [and] what they're aspiring to do. It's very similar in terms of the guys that we have now that have announced that they’re coming back. There are specific reasons these guys are looking to transfer for a year. And so, our job has been to be able to just show them; Here's our plan and here's what it can do.”

Q: Do you anticipate being active in the portal pre-bowl game? And, if you can say, what positions are you still looking for?

MF: “We'll always look for ways to enhance our team. If there's a need and a fit, we're going to truly dive into it and see if this is something we want to do. So, I don't think it ever truly closes in terms of: Are you going to be active in the transfer portal? But there has to be a need and there has to be the right fit.”

Q: You mentioned recruiting. You’ve got transfers out. You’ve got transfers in, opt-outs, NFL declarations. You're managing your staff. A year from now, you could be playing a playoff game tonight. How the heck is that supposed to work with the December schedule?

MF: “Yeah, it's wild. I think about the changes in my first two years being a head coach, from what December presents to all the things that encompass college football. It's forever changing. And I remember a conversation I had with Jack Swarbrick last year at the bowl game, in terms of ‘Hey, where do we see NIL going? Where do we see just college football going? It just went right past what we thought it was going to be, and so I truly believe that we are continuing to flourish with the changes in college football.

“I believe that Notre Dame will continue to be at the front of making sure we take advantage of every new opportunity that college football presents and the changes that it presents. And so, you wear a lot of different hats, and you’ve got to figure out what it's going to take to help your program have success. And we have a lot of support. Our collective has been great with the FUND. Jack Swarbrick and Pete [Bevacqua] have been amazing in terms of just trying to continue to make sure this program is set to have success.”

Q: With looking for a quarterback in the portal, ultimately, why'd you go the way that you went? What were you looking for? What was that process like? I know you can’t say a name.

MF: “I think we were looking for something very similar in terms of Sam [Hartman]. When we looked at Sam Hartman, we were looking for a guy that was talented. He's a good football player, an improving football player, but a guy that would fit into our locker room, to fit into the quarterbacks room. That's what we were looking for when we talked about making another addition to this program.

“You’ve got to — one — be proven to be a good quarterback. Like, we owe it to our football program to find the best football player that fits our locker room that's out there. And that's what we tried to identify.”