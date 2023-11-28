Notre Dame football laid a smackdown on Stanford on Saturday, but the calendar has quickly turned to transfer portal season in South Bend.

On Monday, three Notre Dame graduate students announced their transfer portal intentions: starting center Zeke Correll, starting wide receiver Chris Tyree and reserve defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah. Senior defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina did the same Tuesday.

In the coming weeks, more will opt to leave Notre Dame, and the Irish will start to attract portal additions as well.

With an eye on the transfer portal and the upcoming early signing period, Eric Hansen and Tyler James wanted to catch up with Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:07).

*Note: This podcast was recorded before news broke Tuesday that Notre Dame was parting ways with WRs coach Chansi Stuckey.

