Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi commits to transfer to Notre Dame MBB

Forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi, left, intends to transfer from Monmouth to Notre Dame.
Forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi, left, intends to transfer from Monmouth to Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Notre Dame men's basketball finally found its post presence in the transfer portal.

Monmouth forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi announced Tuesday on social media his commitment to transfer to Notre Dame for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Konstantynovskyi, a native of Ukraine, started 32 of Monmouth's 33 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Advertisement

More Content

Notre Dame MBB adds Princeton guard Matt Allocco from the transfer portal

Former Notre Dame forward Carey Booth commits to transfer to Illinois

Notre Dame MBB signee Cole Certa joins Sir Mohammed in Rivals150

Rivals250 CB Mark Zackery sets commitment date

Four-star RB James Simon sets commitment date

---------------------------------------------------------------

This story will be updated.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD


Projected Notre Dame men's basketball 2024-25 roster
Player Position Height, Weight Class

Matt Allocco

Guard

6-4, 197

Grad Senior

Tony Sanders Jr.*

Guard

6-7, 217

Grad Senior

J.R. Konieczny

Guard

6-7, 204

Senior

Julian Roper II

Guard

6-4, 210

Senior

Tae Davis

Forward

6-9, 208

Junior

Kebba Njie

Forward

6-10, 254

Junior

Markus Burton

Guard

5-11, 166

Sophomore

Logan Imes

Guard

6-4, 189

Sophomore

Braeden Shrewsberry

Guard

6-3, 189

Sophomore

Cole Certa

Guard

6-6, 175

Freshman

Sir Mohammed

Guard

6-6, 200

Freshman

Garrett Sundra

Forward

6-10, 200

Freshman

Nikita Konstantynovskyi

Forward

6-10, 245

Grad Senior
*Denotes player has not yet declared intentions for next season. Only scholarship players listed.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement