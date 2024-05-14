Notre Dame men's basketball finally found its post presence in the transfer portal.

Monmouth forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi announced Tuesday on social media his commitment to transfer to Notre Dame for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Konstantynovskyi, a native of Ukraine, started 32 of Monmouth's 33 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS