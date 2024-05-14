Forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi commits to transfer to Notre Dame MBB
Notre Dame men's basketball finally found its post presence in the transfer portal.
Monmouth forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi announced Tuesday on social media his commitment to transfer to Notre Dame for the 2024-25 season.
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Konstantynovskyi, a native of Ukraine, started 32 of Monmouth's 33 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
More Content
► Notre Dame MBB adds Princeton guard Matt Allocco from the transfer portal
► Former Notre Dame forward Carey Booth commits to transfer to Illinois
► Notre Dame MBB signee Cole Certa joins Sir Mohammed in Rivals150
► Rivals250 CB Mark Zackery sets commitment date
► Four-star RB James Simon sets commitment date
---------------------------------------------------------------
This story will be updated.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
|Player
|Position
|Height, Weight
|Class
|
Guard
|
6-4, 197
|
Grad Senior
|
Guard
|
6-7, 217
|
Grad Senior
|
Guard
|
6-7, 204
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
6-4, 210
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
6-9, 208
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
6-10, 254
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
5-11, 166
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
6-4, 189
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
6-3, 189
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
6-6, 175
|
Freshman
|
Guard
|
6-6, 200
|
Freshman
|
Forward
|
6-10, 200
|
Freshman
|
Forward
|
6-10, 245
|
Grad Senior
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports