The former Notre Dame men's basketball forward, who entered the transfer portal on March 21, announced Tuesday he intends to complete a graduate transfer to Fordham. Zona, from Blauvelt, N.Y., will get to play his final season of NCAA eligibility with the Atlantic 10 Conference program in Bronx, N.Y.

Related Content

► Notre Dame forward Carey Booth enters transfer portal

► Jordan's Takeaways: Competitors shine on first day of Chipotle Nationals

► Drayk Bowen prioritizes nailing down Notre Dame starting linebacker role

► Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard on the mend, upbeat and eyeing a pivotal summer

► Video: Highlights from Notre Dame football’s ninth spring practice

---------------------------------------------------------------

"New York or Nowhere," Zona wrote on X/Twitter with his commitment announcement.

Zona finished his Notre Dame career with 75 games played across four seasons with 130 total points and 133 total rebounds. As a senior this past season, the 6-foot-9 Zona averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while playing in all 33 games with six starts. Zona played nearly 380 minutes (11.2 per game), which registered ninth-most on the team in 2023-24.

Former Irish head coach Mike Brey recruited Zona as a three-star prospect out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic. Rivals ranked him as the No. 39 center in the 2020 class.

Zona is one of three players from Notre Dame's 2023-24 roster to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason. Former walk-on guard Alex Wade and freshman forward Carey Booth also entered the portal.

Notre Dame has yet to make any additions via the transfer portal. The Irish hosted former UMass forward Josh Cohen on a visit, but he committed to Arkansas and then USC to follow head coach Eric Musselman.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD