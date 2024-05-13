Mark Zackery narrowed his list of top schools to four in late February. Now Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida and Cincinnati will learn their fate with the four-star cornerback in late May. The 2025 recruit from Indianapolis Ben Davis intends to announce his commitment on May 25, a source confirmed with Inside ND Sports on Monday. Zackery's last known visit went to Notre Dame in March. The in-state recruit visited the Irish six times already in his recruitment. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

