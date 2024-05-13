Rivals250 CB Mark Zackery sets commitment date
Mark Zackery narrowed his list of top schools to four in late February. Now Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida and Cincinnati will learn their fate with the four-star cornerback in late May.
The 2025 recruit from Indianapolis Ben Davis intends to announce his commitment on May 25, a source confirmed with Inside ND Sports on Monday.
Zackery's last known visit went to Notre Dame in March. The in-state recruit visited the Irish six times already in his recruitment.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► Four-star RB James Simon sets commitment date
► Ranking the 10 biggest QB transfers of the offseason
► Elite 2025 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng reworks official visit schedule
► Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 5/13
► The Heat Index: Notre Dame's remaining targets in the 2025 class
---------------------------------------------------------------
The Rivals FutureCast is currently split with 50% of the predictions belonging to Notre Dame and Ohio State. The Buckeyes were once considered top contenders for Zackery, but they've already landed three commitments at the position in the class.
Zackery plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Indiana's Class 6A's defending state champions. Zackery totaled 39 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and three fumbles forced and caught 53 passes for 823 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Ben Davis.
Rivals ranks Zackery, who's also a standout basketball player, as the No. 24 cornerback and No. 227 overall in the 2025 class.
The Irish have been trying to add Zackery to their top-ranked 2025 class of 20 commitments. He would complete Notre Dame's cornerback recruiting efforts if he opted to join four-star Irish commits Dallas Golden and Cree Thomas at the position.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports