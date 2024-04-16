Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Former Notre Dame forward Carey Booth commits to transfer to Illinois

Former Notre Dame forward Carey Booth intends to continue his career at Illinois.
Former Notre Dame forward Carey Booth intends to continue his career at Illinois. (Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

When Carey Booth entered the transfer portal on April 1, the freshman forward left open the possibility of a return to Notre Dame.

Booth closed that door Tuesday when announced a commitment to transfer to Illinois. The 6-foot-10 Booth will leave the Irish after scoring 6.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season.

Booth became the second transfer portal departee to find a new college home. Former Notre Dame forward Matt Zona announced his graduate transfer commitment to Fordham last week.

This story will be updated.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
Advertisement

More Content

Notre Dame MBB signee Cole Certa joins Sir Mohammed in Rivals150

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton enters NBA Draft pool for feedback

Notre Dame football starting punter Bryce McFerson enters transfer portal

FB Intel: How Notre Dame fared with targets who visited Saturday

Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame CB Clarence Lewis commits to Syracuse

---------------------------------------------------------------

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement