When Carey Booth entered the transfer portal on April 1, the freshman forward left open the possibility of a return to Notre Dame.

Booth closed that door Tuesday when announced a commitment to transfer to Illinois. The 6-foot-10 Booth will leave the Irish after scoring 6.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season.

Booth became the second transfer portal departee to find a new college home. Former Notre Dame forward Matt Zona announced his graduate transfer commitment to Fordham last week.

This story will be updated.

