James Simon completed his spring tour of colleges in April. Now the four-star running back from Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy is ready to make his commitment decision.

Simon, a 2025 recruit, shared Monday on social media that he intends to announce his verbal commitment on May 29. He will choose from five finalists: Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Simon visited all five of those schools this spring and has been to each of the campuses multiple times over the course of his recruitment.

