Four-star RB James Simon sets commitment date
James Simon completed his spring tour of colleges in April. Now the four-star running back from Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy is ready to make his commitment decision.
Simon, a 2025 recruit, shared Monday on social media that he intends to announce his verbal commitment on May 29. He will choose from five finalists: Texas, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Simon visited all five of those schools this spring and has been to each of the campuses multiple times over the course of his recruitment.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► Ranking the 10 biggest QB transfers of the offseason
► Elite 2025 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng reworks official visit schedule
► Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 5/13
► Future Notre Dame WR Logan Saldate getting a head start on June arrival
► The Heat Index: Notre Dame's remaining targets in the 2025 class
---------------------------------------------------------------
The Rivals FutureCast currently forecasts Simon to pick Texas with 75% of the predictions in favor of the Longhorns.
Simon rushed 192 times for 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns in his junior season at Calvary Baptist. Rivals ranks Simon as the No. 21 overall running back in the 2025 class.
Simon recently discussed his top five contenders with Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson. Simon will let everyone know soon which one of those contenders has reason to celebrate.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports