The first of up to three additions from the spring transfer portal fell into place for Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry on Wednesday as Princeton guard Matt Allocco committed to spend his fifth and final collegiate season at ND.

The 6-foot-4 product of Bradley High School in Hilliard, Ohio, averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tigers (24-5), who won the regular-season Ivy League crown, but were upset in the league tourney by Brown and fell to UNLV in the first round of the NIT to conclude the 2025 season.

Allocco was the only player in the nation to shoot at least 50% from the field (.508), 40% from 3 (.427) and 90% from the free throw line (.909) while appearing in at least 25 games, averaging at least 10 points-per-game and playing least 25 minutes-per-game (33.7).

He was a two-year starter for Princeton, a reserve as a sophomore and didn’t play at all as a freshman when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Ivy League to cancel the season.



