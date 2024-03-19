Rivals released Tuesday the first Rivals250 for the 2026 class.

It comes at a valuable time with Notre Dame football coming off its Pot of Gold Day for the 2026 class, in which 87 sophomore recruits reported new offers from the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

Sixty of those new offers are ranked in the Rivals250. Twenty-four of the 25 recruits who previously reported Notre Dame offers — all but quarterback Troy Huhn — landed in the Rivals250 as well. And one Rivals250 member, running back Deshonne Redeaux, reported a Notre Dame offer on Monday.

All told, that’s 85 Notre Dame targets included in the Rivals 250. Five of them have five-star status. Fifty of them are included in the top 100.

Inside ND Sports compiled the list of every 2026 Rivals250 recruit with a Notre Dame offer, noted which ones were offered on Pot of Gold Day and if they’ve visited Notre Dame previously.

