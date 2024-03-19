First Rivals250 for the 2026 class is loaded with Notre Dame targets
Rivals released Tuesday the first Rivals250 for the 2026 class.
It comes at a valuable time with Notre Dame football coming off its Pot of Gold Day for the 2026 class, in which 87 sophomore recruits reported new offers from the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.
Sixty of those new offers are ranked in the Rivals250. Twenty-four of the 25 recruits who previously reported Notre Dame offers — all but quarterback Troy Huhn — landed in the Rivals250 as well. And one Rivals250 member, running back Deshonne Redeaux, reported a Notre Dame offer on Monday.
All told, that’s 85 Notre Dame targets included in the Rivals 250. Five of them have five-star status. Fifty of them are included in the top 100.
Inside ND Sports compiled the list of every 2026 Rivals250 recruit with a Notre Dame offer, noted which ones were offered on Pot of Gold Day and if they’ve visited Notre Dame previously.
No. 2: OL target Jackson Cantwell*
*Denotes Pot of Gold Day offer
No. 3: WR target Chris Henry Jr. | Committed to Ohio State
No. 4: QB target Brady Smigiel | Visited Jan. 19
No. 5: OLB target Tyler Atkinson*
No. 6: QB target Ryder Lyons
No. 8: VYP target Anthony Jones
No. 11: WR target Devin Carter*
No. 13: DT target Lamar Brown*
No. 14: S target Blaine Bradford | Visited June 4, 2023
No. 15: DT target James Carrington
No. 16: CB target Brandon Lockhart* | Committed to USC
No. 18: TE target Kendre' Harrison*
No. 19: QB target Jared Curtis
No. 20: S target Aaron Gregory*
No. 22: RB target Savion Hiter*
No. 28: WR target Daniel Odom | Visited June 7, 2022
No. 29: OL target Kevin Brown*
No. 30: WR target Kayden Dixon-Wyatt*
No. 33: TE target Kaiden Prothro*
No. 34: WR target Jabari Brady*
No. 35: TE target Brock Harris*
No. 38: WR target Jalen Lott*
No. 39: S target Ksani Jiles*
No. 41: OL target Ekene Ogboko* | Visited Sept. 23, 2023
No. 44: QB target Noah Grubbs | Visited June 15, 2023 and Sept. 23, 2023
No. 45: OLB target Talanoa Ili
No. 46: S target Jireh Edwards
No. 47: RB target Davian Groce*
No. 49: QB target Brady Hart
No. 57: RB target DeZephen Walker*
No. 58: WR target Calvin Russell III*
No. 59: DE target Luke Wafle*
No. 60: WR target Kaydon Finley*
No. 61: DE target Hezekiah Harris*
No. 62: DT target Preston Carey | Visited March 24, 2023
No. 64: CB target Elbert Hill | Visited June 15, 2023
No. 73: WR target Naeem Burroughs
No. 75: ILB target Thomas Davis Jr.*
No. 76: WR target Brayden Robinson*
No. 82: RB target Messiah Mickens* | Visited March 31, 2023 | Committed to Penn State
No. 84: CB target Chaston Smith*
No. 86: RB target Deshonne Redeaux
No. 87: OLB target Samu Moala*
No. 88: OL target Samuelu Utu
No. 91: VYP target Kosi Okpala*
No. 92: WR target Brody Keefe* | Visited Oct. 28, 2023
No. 95: VYP target Xavier Griffin*
No. 98: ILB target Tai'Yion King*
No. 99: DT target Tiki Hola* | Visited Nov. 18, 2023
No. 103: QB target Will Griffin
No. 106: OLB target Simeon Caldwell*
No. 107: CB target Dorian Barney*
No. 109: RB target Javian Mallory*
No. 112: TE target Heze Kent*
No. 120: OL target Tyler Merrill* | Visited Jan. 15, 2023 and Oct. 14, 2023
No. 121: RB target Jonaz Walton
No. 124: OL target Darius Gray*
No. 127: DT target Tomuhini Topui*
No. 128: ATH target Brandon Arrington*
No. 129: WR target Trent Mosley
No. 131: WR target Madden Williams | Visited June 6, 2023
No. 133: TE target JC Anderson* | Visited Nov. 18, 2023
No. 135: CB target Jontavius Wyman*
No. 137: RB target Ja'Michael Jones*
No. 139: RB target Amari Latimer*
No. 140: WR target Jonah Smith | Visited June 8, 2022 | Committed UCLA
No. 143: RB target Javian Osborne*
No. 149: RB target Raycine Guillory* | Committed to Texas
No. 153: OLB target Kenneth Goodwin*
No. 156: CB target Dominick Kelly | Visited March 7
No. 159: DT target McHale Blade* | Visited March 7
No. 169: DT target Cam Brickle*
No. 171: OLB target Kedric Golston II*
No. 181: S target Jett Washington
No. 190: DE target Rodney Dunham*
No. 192: S target Xavier Lherisse*
No. 196: CB target Jaelen Waters
No. 198: DE target Carter Meadows*
No. 200: OL target George Haseotes* | Visited Oct. 14, 2023
No. 208: OL target Gregory Patrick* | Visited April 14, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2023
No. 211: DT target Elijah Golden*
No. 222: CB target Jordan Thomas* | Visited June 23, 2022
No. 242: S target DJ Williams*
No. 250: WR target Jaylen Pile*
