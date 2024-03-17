Notre Dame football launches Pot of Gold Day for 2026 class
For the fourth year in a row, Notre Dame football is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a recruiting offer spree.
This year, the Irish are using the holiday festivities to start a major push in the 2026 recruiting class.
Notre Dame is expected to extend close to 100 new scholarship offers in the 2026 class and connect with many of the previously offered 2026 recruits to make sure they know they're a priority for the Irish.
Inside ND Sports is tracking all of the new offers on The Insider Lounge.
