Notre Dame Stadium to host Chelsea-Celtic friendly
Notre Dame Stadium will play host to European football once again.
The historic home of Notre Dame football will transform into a soccer venue when the Premier League's Chelsea Football Club and the Scottish Premiership's Celtic Football Club meet in an international friendly on Saturday, July 27.
The two teams will be playing far from home with Chelsea located in London and Celtic in Glasgow, Scotland.
The match was announced Monday with a press conference inside Notre Dame Stadium. The stadium last played host for an international friendly between Liverpool Football Club and Borussia Dortmund in July 2019, which was the first of its kind in Notre Dame Stadium.
This story will be updated.
