Dylan Faison didn't waste much time to join the Notre Dame football family. After reporting an Irish football offer on Sunday afternoon as part of ND's annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event, Dylan, the younger brother of rising sophomore wide receiver Jordan Faison, announced his commitment Monday on Instagram. He is Notre Dame's first commitment of the 2026 class. Like Jordan, Dylan plays wide receiver. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit will also follow Jordan's path and play football for head coach Marcus Freeman and lacrosse for Kevin Corrigan. "Honestly the main reason why I committed today was the feeling of support that the Irish community gave me and my family, and I truly believe that Notre Dame is the best option for life after sports," Faison wrote in a message to Inside ND Sports.

Advertisement