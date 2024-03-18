WR Dylan Faison becomes Notre Dame's first 2026 commitment
Dylan Faison didn't waste much time to join the Notre Dame football family.
After reporting an Irish football offer on Sunday afternoon as part of ND's annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event, Dylan, the younger brother of rising sophomore wide receiver Jordan Faison, announced his commitment Monday on Instagram. He is Notre Dame's first commitment of the 2026 class.
Like Jordan, Dylan plays wide receiver. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound recruit will also follow Jordan's path and play football for head coach Marcus Freeman and lacrosse for Kevin Corrigan.
"Honestly the main reason why I committed today was the feeling of support that the Irish community gave me and my family, and I truly believe that Notre Dame is the best option for life after sports," Faison wrote in a message to Inside ND Sports.
Dylan is a three-star recruit Rivals and Notre Dame was his first offer in the recruiting process. As a sophomore, Dylan had 22 receptions for 528 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games for Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrews School.
"Faison is a crafty wide receiver prospect with great quickness and spatial awareness relative to the defender," Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. "He plays bigger and faster than his frame suggests, with toughness and consistency at the catch point. There is a maturity about his game that makes him tough to handle despite his youth and physical limitations at this stage of his development, but there is enough high-floor value at play at the same time."
Jordan, a former walk-on, played his prep career at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Pine Crest and was a two-star recruit in the 2023 class. Jordan was placed on scholarship when he made his debut against Louisville. Jordan had two receptions for 48 yards against the Cardinals and finished his freshman season with 19 catches, 322 yards and four touchdowns while also being named offensive MVP of the Sun Bowl.
In addition to Dylan, wide receivers coach Mike Brown and Notre Dame's recruiting staff extended 12 new offers out to wide receivers in the 2026 class on Sunday.
