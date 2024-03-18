Rivals Rankings Week for the 2026 class kicked off Monday and three new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status.

Advertisement

QB BRADY SMIGIEL

“Stats aside, Brady Smigiel has shown numerous times especially this offseason that he will be in the running throughout the 2026 cycle as the top quarterback in the class. He's a coach's son so Smigiel has an advanced knowledge of the position. He's started since his freshman year, he's a phenomenal leader and the Newbury Park, Calif., quarterback has proven in every setting to not only have phenomenal arm talent but pinpoint accuracy as well. It should not go unnoticed that he threw for 4,222 yards with 52 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season, a number Smigiel said was too high as he's critical of his own game. “Notre Dame and Oregon have been considered two of his standout schools but Smigiel will visit Florida, Miami, Florida State and Washington soon and then swing through Ohio State (his newest offer) with Michigan and Notre Dame as well.” – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

LB TYLER ATKINSON

“Tyler Atkinson has seemingly been on the cusp for years, quite rare for a sophomore high school football player – and now he has five-star attached to his name. The Peach State standout has lived up to late middle school hype and then some, profiling as one of the most versatile and productive defenders in the nation. "Atkinson has easy to see sideline-to-sideline ability as evidenced by his triple-digit tackle seasons against elite competition, but as he fills out with good length, there are now pass-rushing elements being added to his game, checking the third-down box all elite linebackers must in the modern game. Atkinson will continue to fill out and could end up as a true edge hybrid down the line, but his instincts, athleticism, motor and overall play-making ability make him a high-floor bet even this early in his development. "Georgia, Clemson and Auburn recently had him on campus.” – John Garcia, national recruiting analyst

*****

QB RYDER LYONS