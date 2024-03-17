Calling all bracket masters! Inside ND Sports is holding a bracket challenge for the men's NCAA Tournament with prizes on the line.

Click here to join and keep reading for the prizes up for grabs.

The Inside ND Sports Bracket Challenge is open to both subscribers and free users of InsideNDSports.com. Winners will be contacted through the email associated with the entry used to complete the bracket.

If someone without a subscription to InsideNDSports.com beats Eric Hansen, Tyler James and Charleston Bowles — all three of them — they will be awarded with a free three-month subscription.

The top-placed InsideNDSports.com subscriber will get 12 free months added to their subscription. The next-highest subscriber will get 6 free months added to their subscription. It doesn't matter how many free users or staff members finish ahead of them in the final standings. It's only a competition against fellow subscribers for those prizes.

The contest is limited to one entry per user, so choose wisely. And it will be scored with Yahoo's default setting: