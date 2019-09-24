News More News
Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 24, 2019

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football — Blue and Gold

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting ($) - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Ground Game Experiencing A Dry Run - BlueandGold.com

WATCH: Get To Know Notre Dame Commit Caleb Offord - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame-Virginia Notebook: Top 5 Topics - BlueandGold.com

GRADES: Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia ($) - BlueandGold.com

Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend - BlueandGold.com

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 23-17 Loss To Georgia - BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Nugget on Michigan Commit; Notes On Recent 2021 Offer - BlueandGold.com

GRADES: Notre Dame Defense vs. Georgia ($) - BlueandGold.com

Football — National  

Paul Finebaum admits his opinion has changed about Georgia and Notre Dame - Saturday Down South

College Football Playoff takeaways: Irish in trouble, SEC rolling and more - ESPN

ACC Power Rankings: Just like hoops, the league needs Virginia - The News & Observer

Irish Athletics

Men's Soccer: #16 Irish End Road Swing At Michigan State - und.com

Men's Golf: Irish In Title Contention at Inverness Intercollegiate - und.com

Volleyball: Brunch. Set, Spike Set For September 29 - und.com


